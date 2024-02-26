Retired South Georgia teacher pleads guilty to filming children with hidden bathroom cameras

ALBANY, Ga. — A retired South Georgia school teacher pleaded guilty to possessing child sexual abuse material after police found hidden cameras inside his rental property’s bathroom.

David Swanson, 61, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, and will be supervised for the rest of his life upon his release.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Swanson filmed young children bathing and undressing.

According to court documents, a concerned citizen reported to Ray City police in March 2023 that she found a hidden camera in the home she rented from Swanson.

The responding officer found a camera hidden in the bathroom’s ceiling plugged into an extension cord that ran through the attic.

The officer also found two more cameras hidden in electrical outlets in the same bathroom.

The SD cards from the cameras contained images of four children between the ages of one and 12 years old taking baths, changing clothes, and using the toilet.

Police checked Swanson’s other rental properties in Lowndes County and Berrien County and did not find any other cameras.

Agents found approximately 750 images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

Police say his electronic devices had images and videos of children nude in bathrooms and minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Swanson had recently retired from his job as a teacher in the Lowndes County School System.

