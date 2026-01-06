Decatur appoints new mayor, and it could be the last time

DECATUR, Ga. — The City of Decatur has a new mayor, but its tradition of selecting their leader could be coming to an end.

On Monday night, Commissioner Tony Powers was elected mayor and Commissioner Lesa Fronk was elected mayor pro tem.

Traditionally, residents of Decatur don’t cast ballots to elect their mayor. Instead, the mayor is chosen from the group of previously-elected county commissioners.

For the last 10 years, Patti Garrett has served as mayor. She also spent 16 years as a county commissioner, but did not seek reelection to her commission seat.

Last month, the Decatur City Commission voted to take a step toward adding an election item to citizens’ ballots in 2027, allowing them to choose their mayor.

“Since the 1920s, the City Commission has chosen one of its members annually to serve as mayor. Most Georgia cities with a council–manager system elect their mayor directly by the voters for a four-year term,” according to city documents.

According to the proposed ordinance, the mayor’s district would take the place of the at-large commissioner’s district, putting the decision on ballots in November 2027.

