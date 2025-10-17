Corvette owner says she’s been waiting months to get money owed to her over unsafe wheels

A major automaker has agreed to fix unsafe wheels on its vehicles. But that was more than a year ago.

Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray has spoken to a local woman who is out thousands of dollars just trying to keep her car on the road.

Her tires were going flat. But a mechanic discovered the problem wasn’t the tire; it was the wheel.

The wheels for Jennifer Chavez’s 2019 Corvette now sit in the garage, not on the car.

“This one is cracked, and this one over here is cracked, but they crack all the way through,” Jennifer Chavez said, pointing out the issues with her tires for her Corvette.

Chavez told Gray that she found out about the cracks when she started losing air in her tires.

“I was thinking I had a nail in the tire, but it turned out, they said, ‘No, your rims are cracked, and this was prior to even knowing there was an issue with these things,” Chavez said.

After multiple lawsuits, General Motors sent Corvette owners of certain model 2015 to 2019 corvettes a letter saying they would pay the repair and replacement costs for the defective wheels.

“They’re all dangerous. They are all absolutely dangerous,” Chavez said.

Chavez had already spent $3,000 on used wheels.

“I love this car. It is a fantastic automobile. But obviously I have to have wheels on that vehicle,” Chavez said.

The problem is, since Chavez sent in the claim to the company GM hired, Analytics Consulting more than a year ago. She’s received nothing.

When she called last year, she was told that Analytics Consulting would start paying claims in March. That was seven months ago.

Altogether, Chavez’s claim is $8,000 for the money she’s already spent and replacement wheels.

“General Motors has already accepted liability. They already said they’re wrong. So, you know, if it’s just for up to this other company to pay the claims, what’s taking so long?” Chavez said.

Gray reached out to both General Motors and Analytics Consulting for comment about this story.

GM reached out to Chavez on Friday, but told her that it’s now out of their hands, and paying the claims is totally the responsibility of that third-party company.

