Cold snap exposes HVAC woes

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — As temperatures plummet across the metro area, HVAC crews are inundated with calls about broken heating units, leaving many homeowners temporarily shivering in the cold.

The cold has caught many residents off guard, with aging furnaces failing at the worst possible time.

HVAC companies like PV Heating, Cooling AND Plumbing and RS Andrews are working tirelessly to address the surge in service requests.

“Today we should expect well over 300 calls,” Jason Peavy of PV Heating, Cooling and Plumbing told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

In DeKalb County, Vince Dollard and his wife woke up to near-freezing temperatures when their furnace, more than 15 years old, broke down. They are among many affected by the sudden cold.

Waqas Shafqat, a technician from RS Andrews, reported that by noon he had already worked on three broken heating units.

“We’re dispatched out here to help her get it correct and her heat going,” he said while responding to a call in Brookhaven.

Technicians are performing diagnostics to ensure systems are receiving proper voltage and gas flow, aiming to restore heat to homes as quickly as possible.

“All our teams will be extremely busy, working throughout the entire day, and well into the evening,” Peavy added.

He said he expect his crews to be working long hours over the next few days.

“Seven days a week, we’ll be running through the weekend try to respond the same day. It will absolutely busy,” Peavy said.

The most common problems leading to a heating unit breakdown are blower motors, some electrical failure.

Experts say the best way to extend the life of your heating unit, especially if it’s old, is to have regular scheduled maintenance, like you would on your car.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group