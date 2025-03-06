From coats to belts, Atlanta area nonprofits work to give unhoused residents the clothes they need

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — With the recent cold snap bringing snow, ice and frigid temperatures to the metro Atlanta region, nonprofits weren’t caught off guard and had plenty of warm coats for those in need.

It was all thanks to Brad’s Coat Drive, an effort led by Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz, which collected and donated nearly 12,000 coats during the winter.

That was more than 350% boost compared to just last year, and Channel 2 Action News can’t wait to see next year’s results.

However, Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen learned that nonprofit partners are getting ready to address another great need for members of the metro community.

Liz McGowan at CHRIS180 says that for her young clients, many of whom are unhoused, it’s considered a luxury to have a coat.

“Coats are hard to come by because if I’m in that state, it’s likely I won’t lug a coat all year long,” McGowan said.

CHRIS180 is one of many charities that partnered with Channel 2 Action News this winter to provide free, warm coats to metro area children and adults in need.

A last load of coats from Brad’s Coat Drive was delivered on Monday, bringing the total number donated to 11,860.

“That’s a lot of people in need. Actually there are more than 13,000 people experiencing homelessness on any given night in our city,” Condace Pressley, WSB Director of Community Affairs said. “So these coats are in the community and going to people who need them the most.”

Pressley said at least one of the station’s nonprofit partners is getting ready to pivot.

CHRIS180 recently received a large donation of clothing, and many people who are living without shelter can’t always get a properly fitted pair of pants.

That’s led to a push to collect belts. McGowan told Channel 2 Action News that the organization would be glad to distribute them, and was grateful there were enough coats to go around because winter “recently made a comeback.”

“We are appreciative, because it was absolutely needed and came in at a great time. Especially since the groundhog saw his shadow!” McGowan said.

