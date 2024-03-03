Citizen complaint leads officers to find cocaine, marijuana inside DeKalb County home

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A man was arrested after police say they found illegal drugs inside a DeKalb County home.

On Friday, DeKalb County police conducted a search warrant at a home in the 5200 block of Shawn Lane in Stone Mountain. The department said they received a citizen complaint of illegal drug sales at the home.

During the search, detectives reportedly found marijuana, cocaine, MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy), mushrooms, a handgun, and an undetermined amount of cash.

One person was arrested. His age and identity were not released.

DKPD reminds residents, “If you see something, say something.”

To report any illegal drug activity in DeKalb County anonymously, click here.

