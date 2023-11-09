Call from concerned citizen leads to massive drug bust, DeKalb police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A call from a concerned citizen resulted in a massive drug bust, DeKalb County police said.

A woman called the police at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday night, tipping police about suspicious activity at home on Eastwood Drive in Decatur.

Police began investigating and it resulted in a seizure of 434 pounds of high-grade marijuana, 163 bottles of Promethazine, 196 pills of Oxycodone.

Police said that four handguns and a large amount of money were also seized during the investigation.

Five suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Police did not identify any of the suspects.

