Business owners say low foot traffic hurting Stonecrest shopping center

STONECREST, Ga. — Business owners at a shopping center in DeKalb County say declining foot traffic is making it harder to keep their doors open.

Several storefronts sit empty at the complex along Mall Parkway in Stonecrest, where business owners say a combination of crime concerns and fewer customers has led some tenants to leave.

Lisa Jefferson has been baking for nearly three decades and said opening her own storefront was a longtime goal.

“I chose this location because I live in this location,” she said.

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Jefferson opened her bakery, Sip & Frost Cake Bar, a few years ago, but soon after moving in, she said vandals targeted the shopping center, and it wasn’t the first time.

“People would throw bricks and just break and shatter the glass,” she explained.

Jefferson said the damage and the cost of repairs contributed to some neighboring businesses closing and leaving the plaza.

“There was a braid shop that’s gone,” she said. ”There was an African artifact shop that’s gone. There was a furniture shop that’s gone, a hair salon, and I can go on and on.”

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers drove through the complex and saw nearly 40% of the storefronts were empty.

However, she also saw DeKalb County police officers actively patrolling the shopping plaza.

Jefferson said a lack of customers has made operating a small business even more difficult and has threatened to close her business.

“Being a small business owner, it’s expensive, especially when you have bills, and you don’t have the necessary foot traffic to pay those bills,” she said.

Richard Meulens recently leased space at the shopping center and plans to open a Workout Anytime gym by the summer. Despite some departures, he said he believes the location still has potential.

“Although we have seen some tenants depart, we still think there are some very strong tenants here,” Meulens said. ”They’re going to help us draw foot traffic. But on top of that, we’re going to do our best to bring more people in.”

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City leaders say they are working to support existing businesses and attract new ones.

“Economic challenges are affecting businesses across the country and here in Georgia. Unfortunately, we’ve lost businesses in Stonecrest for various reasons including strategic restructuring and bankruptcy. Our Economic Development Department is consistently engaging with new prospects and working with owners of both small and large commercial properties to fill vacant spaces. Our goal is to strengthen every retail corridor in Stonecrest by increasing foot traffic and attracting quality tenants. We have welcomed several new businesses across the city, including five new businesses at Stonecrest Mall. We are also receiving strong interest from prospects looking at the larger retail spaces now available. This momentum demonstrates that our economic foundation remains strong and that businesses of all sizes are choosing Stonecrest because of our strategic location, growing community, and commitment to inclusivity. Moving forward, we are expanding our business retention and expansion program to deepen relationships through proactive outreach and on-site visits. By staying connected, we can better help businesses overcome challenges and provide the support they need to grow and thrive.” — Lance Randall, Stonecrest Economic Development Director

Jefferson said city officials have stopped by the shopping center and she feels more supported.

“I don’t want to leave,” she said. ”My heart is here in the city of Stonecrest. This is my community.”

Meulens said business owners should consider what services a community needs when opening a new location, noting there are few gyms in the area.

“It’s about identifying what the community needs, and, you know, the investors and the business owners that might be in that space, you know, just taking a chance on Stonecrest...Recognizing kind of what the area needs and bringing that versus kind of what you want to bring,” he said.

Jefferson said community support is key to keeping her bakery open. She has started a GoFundMe campaign to help cover costs and is partnering with influencers to host a grand reopening soon.

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