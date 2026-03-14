Attorney kills man with his Mercedes over golf ball. He wants his bond changed to travel

ATLANTA — An Atlanta attorney whose murder conviction was overturned by the Georgia Supreme Court wants his bond modified so he can travel out of the county.

A jury convicted Bryan Schmitt of intentionally running over and killing Hamid Jahangard, a real estate investor, in Sandy Springs. But the state’s high court later threw out that verdict.

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden was in court for Schmitt’s bond modification hearing on Friday. Schmitt awaits for a second trial.

Prosecutors say Schmitt intentionally ran over Jahangir with his Mercedes-Benz during a heated argument over a golf ball on River Valley Road in 2019.

Schmitt testified he never meant to hit Jahangard and called the crash a “tragic accident.”

The Georgia Supreme Court overturned Schmitt’s conviction ruling the trial judge should have instructed the jury on the legal definition of an accident.

As he waits for a new trial, Schmitt wants his bond changed so he can travel out of Cobb County, where he currently lives, for work and to visit his parents.

The judge says she will issue a written decision on the bond request next week.

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