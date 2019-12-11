0 Brookhaven's footprint grows as neighborhood of 2,000 joins city

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Brookhaven has grown by about 2,000 residents as a large neighborhood was annexed into the city Tuesday night.

About 675 properties in the LaVista Park area became part of the city. The annexation was accomplished through the “60% method,” where at least 60% of the registered voters — as well as the owners of 60% of the land — must agree to be annexed. That method avoids the need for a ballot referendum.

Brookhaven, which had an estimated 54,000 residents last year, said it was the largest number of properties in state history to be annexed using the 60% method. The City Council approved the measure after a public hearing Tuesday.

“All of you should be commended for your Herculean effort,” Mayor John Ernst said in a statement. “We are really excited about having this dynamic community come into Brookhaven fold. I hope our new residents will remain active with the city, and perhaps take leadership roles on some of our boards and committees.”

The annexation extends Brookhaven’s footprint south of I-85 in north-central DeKalb. The neighborhood is almost all residential and sits between I-85, Briarcliff Road, and Lavista Road. Previously, the neighborhood was in unincorporated DeKalb County.

The neighborhood was not proposed to be part of the prospective city of Vista Grove, according to the latest maps from supporters of the new municipality.

The city has already made plans to “bring this area up to Brookhaven standards as it pertains to parks, paving and stormwater infrastructure,” City Manager Christian Sigman said.

Over the next two days, Brookhaven plans to deploy street sweepers in LaVista Park; the city said it has also identified 18 potholes that will be filled before the end of the week.

Information from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report

