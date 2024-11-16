Brookhaven police provide insight into the arrest of 3 suspects accused of murder

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Three speedy arrests for a whodunit roughly four days after a car was recorded as it sped out of a popular park on Saturday, Nov. 9.

The car was spotted on a Flock video surveillance system which the city of Brookhaven uses throughout the city, according to Brookhaven Police Deputy Chief Jerry Lewis.

“About 5:26 p.m. in the afternoon, Brookhaven Police responded to a person shot call in Blackburn Park,” Lewis said.

Lewis says Davion Antez Meux, Azra Frances Sheppard, and Diamoni Henry have been charged with murder and criminal attempt armed robbery and appeared in DeKalb Magistrate Court.

Lewis said 21-year-old Brandon Xavier Davis was shot and killed in Blackburn Park on Ashford Dunwoody Road in an attempted robbery gone bad.

“It was a bustling park, we have the tennis center there, our softball fields, and we hold our cherry blossom festival there,” Lewis said.

Because witnesses described a black Audi leaving the park, investigators were able to use information from a Flock license plate reader on Ashford Dunwoody Road to get a tag number, which led police to an Atlanta address linked to a suspected getaway driver, Azra Sheppard.

The address led to an apartment in Brookhaven and Atlanta police hit it with a search warrant Wednesday that turned up three guns, which will be tested to see if one was the murder weapon.

Lewis said more technology came into play.

“The victim had a cellphone that was found on scene that we were able to leverage with our partners at Chamblee PD to help us extract information from that phone,” Lewis said.

But detectives knowing what to do with technology, put a case together leading to the arrests of Meux and Henry at the apartment and Sheppard on a traffic stop.

Warrant documents suggest an Instagram account in Henry’s name listed a gun for sale $300 was sent to a Cash App account with $150 to be paid later that Sheppard texted Henry saying, “D finna rob him for the other $150″ and Meux “admitted to shooting him when he saw that the victim was going for a gun.”

“It is a meet and rob,” Lewis said.

