DeKalb County

Brookhaven City Centre opens in August with live music, tastings, tours

By Rough Draft Atlanta staff
Brookhaven City Centre (City of Brookhaven via RoughDraftAtlanta.com)
By Rough Draft Atlanta staff

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The City of Brookhaven will welcome the public to its highly anticipated city centre opening on Saturday, Aug. 9 with live music, performances, tours, and food tastings.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Space is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis for the family-friendly day of events.

The day will kick off with a presentation by the honor guard at 10:45 a.m., followed by remarks by Mayor John Park at 11 a.m.

Read more on Rough Draft Atlanta

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read