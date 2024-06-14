Atlanta man found guilty of killing man for interrupting sleep at Decatur rooming house

DECATUR, Ga. — In November 2022, 51-year-old Marcus Bradford was shot and killed while outside a shared home in Decatur. Now, the man responsible has been convicted for his murder.

As previously reported by Channel 2 Action News, he was shot that night by a man he’d been arguing with beforehand.

The investigation by DeKalb County police found that now-22-year-old Sincere Rush had shot and killed Bradford after accusing him of being too loud while he was trying to sleep.

Bradford and his girlfriend were sitting outside of the Clifton Church Road home, which had multiple renters living in it, eating a pizza and chatting in the carport at the time, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA’s office said the home in question was rented out to five renters, while the homeowner does not live at the residence. Bradford’s girlfriend was one of the tenants.

Around 10 p.m. on Nov. 28, 2022, Rush came outside as Bradford and his girlfriend were eating pizza in a car parked at the carport and confronted the two, saying “y’all know I sleep right here, right?” according to the DA’s office. Bradford’s girlfriend told police that Rush’s appearance was sudden.

The DA’s office said Bradford got out of the car to talk to Rush to say that they were not being loud, but Rush shot him, then called the police to the scene and claimed that it was Bradford who had been aggressive.

“Rush called 911 and claimed Bradford had approached him aggressively and that he shot Bradford in self-defense. Surveillance video from the carport, however, captured audio and video of the murder. The footage showed Defendant Rush went to the carport with a gun and Bradford was unarmed during the exchange,” the DA’s office said.

At trial, a DeKalb County jury found Rush guilty of shooting and killing Bradford, convicting him for malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possessing a firearm during the commission of a crime.

There will be a sentencing hearing on July 10 for Rush.

