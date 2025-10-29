Arrest made weeks after man found shot to death near Clarkston walking trail

CLARKSTON, Ga. — Police in Clarkston say they now have the person responsible for fatally shooting a 30-year-old man last month.

The Clarkston Police Department charged 27-year-old Binyam Melese with malice murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. The charges were in connection with the Sept. 14 shooting of 30-year-old Rashard Grier.

The CPD said officers responded to a call about a person down and found Grier dead with gunshot wounds to his face and stomach at 3677 Church Street.

The address appears to be near Trailside Green, which is a public park and art installation in Clarkston.

Melese was arrested on Tuesday. Police said they found him in an abandoned apartment at the Clarkston Station apartments off Montreal Creek Circle.

“We hope this development provides a measure of reassurance to our community,“ the department stated. ”The dedicated work of our police department reflects their commitment to protecting and serving our residents.”

Melese was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

