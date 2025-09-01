Suspect dead after SWAT response in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County authorities say an armed break-in has spawned a lengthy standoff that ended with the suspect found dead.

Around 11:13 a.m. Monday, DeKalb County police responded to a reported armed break-in in the 4900 block of Truitt Lane.

Police tracked the suspect to a nearby home, where SWAT and bomb squad have been activated. Authorities were trying to help talk the suspect out of the home.

At 7 p.m., police reported that the suspect was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

