Arborist shares recommendations for protecting bees, pollinators in metro area

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — While pollinators and trees might seem like small parts of our environment, they play a huge role in keeping the environment and community healthy.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich was in Brookhaven to show why protecting pollinators is more important than ever.

Pollinators, like bees, butterflies and various bird species among others, do more than just make nature look beautiful. Trees and pollinators are essential to our food, keeping air clean and making the climate healthy.

The creatures play a crucial role in our ecosystem by helping produce seeds, fertilizer and enabling the reproduction of plants, but urbanization is threatening their habitats.

“There has been a decline since the early 2000s in pollinator populations,” arborist Joel Twist said. “That can be from stresses, parasites, pesticides, deforestation, all of that can affect a pollinator colony or community.”

Twist recommends planting trees native to North Georgia to support a declining pollinator population.

“Redbud trees, dogwood, magnolia, oak, cherry, anything like that would be beneficial and offer diversity to the ecosystem for pollinators,” Twist told Channel 2 Action News.

Twist said that if you’re gardening, you should reduce your pesticide use and make sure there is minimal disturbance in the area you are gardening in for pollinators.

Kramlich said protecting pollinator populations is not just good for the environment, it is vital for local food, healthy ecosystems and a sustainable future.

