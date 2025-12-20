79-year-old man arrested on child sexual exploitation charges, GBI says

DECATUR, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced a child sexual abuse arrest.

James Hill, 79, was arrested Dec. 18 in Decatur on charges of sexual exploitation of children.

The investigation began in February 2024 after the GBI received a Cyber Tipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about regarding the possible online possession of child sexual abuse material.

DeKalb County Police Department assisted the GBI during the investigation that led to Hill’s arrest.

Hill was booked into the DeKalb County Jail following his arrest. This case is part of a larger initiative by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, operating under the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit.

The ICAC Program was established by the U.S. Department of Justice in response to a rise in online child sexual abuse material and the growing presence of online predators seeking unsupervised contact with minors.

The GBI continues to encourage the public to report any additional information related to child exploitation cases. Citizens can contact the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit directly at 404-270-8870, or utilize the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at Cybertipline.org.

In addition to this case, the GBI urges anyone with information about child exploitation to come forward, reinforcing their commitment to battling online predation and child exploitation. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the See Something, Send Something mobile app or via the GBI website.

