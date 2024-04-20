39-year-old DeKalb man with dementia hasn’t been seen in nearly a week

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb police are searching for a man who hasn’t been seen in almost a week.

Ethan Williams, 39, was last seen at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning at a home in Stone Mountain.

They say he has dementia and is currently on medication for his condition.

He is described as being five feet, eight inches tall and approximately 180 pounds.

Williams was last seen wearing a gray sweatsuit and is likely traveling by foot.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he may be should contact police at 678-406-7944.

