30-year-old DeKalb firefighter rings bell after beating stage IV colon cancer

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — He’s known for saving lives, but this time around a DeKalb County firefighter got the support he needed to save his.

In October 2023, Peter Le, a former Marine and current DeKalb County firefighter learned he would be facing one of life’s toughest challenges.

Le was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer. The news of Le’s cancer was unveiled after he underwent a colonoscopy.

The cancer had also spread to his liver.

Le documented his journey online. On March 14, Le wrote the following message:

“Post-surgery is going very well! Half my staples (were) removed Tuesday. The other half will be out this coming Tuesday. This morning I had another surgery to remove my port catheter where I received my chemo. As far as we know I am cancer-free.”

According to Le, he will have to do MRI imaging every three months for the next 18 months.

“Once I hit my 5-year mark I will be done with (the) surveillance stage and be considered cured,” Le wrote.

On Wednesday, DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department said Le returned to work and immediately jumped into action. The department said he jumped on a rig and responded to a fire on Alpha Drive.

“I love you all and thank you for everything,” Le said.

A GoFundMe was created to help with Le’s medical expenses.

According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal (colon) cancer might not cause symptoms right away. Many of the symptoms of colorectal cancer can also be caused by other problems, such as infection, hemorrhoids, irritable bowel syndrome, or inflammatory bowel disease.

The symptoms of colorectal cancer in women and men are:

A change in bowel habits, such as diarrhea, constipation, or narrowing of the stool, that lasts for more than a few days

A feeling that you need to have a bowel movement that is not relieved by having one

Rectal bleeding with bright red blood

Blood in the stool, which might make it look dark brown or black

Cramping or abdominal (belly) pain

Weakness and fatigue

Losing weight without trying

It’s important to get checked if you have any of the above problems. In many cases, people who have these symptoms do not have cancer. But you should talk to your doctor if you have any of them so the cause can be found and treated.

