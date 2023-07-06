29-year-old DeKalb County man safe after being found, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Family and friends of a 29-year-old DeKalb County man received some good news Thursday after he vanished on July 1.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News Anthony Hobbs has been found and is safe.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2 brothers accused of stealing over $1 million in checks, tampering with post office boxes
- Georgia deputy shot to death during traffic stop, suspect stole patrol car, deputies say
- 23 people snuck into vacant million-dollar home to throw ‘House of Freaks’ party, police say
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2022 Cox Media Group