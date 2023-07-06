29-year-old DeKalb County man safe after being found, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Family and friends of a 29-year-old DeKalb County man received some good news Thursday after he vanished on July 1.

DeKalb County police told Channel 2 Action News Anthony Hobbs has been found and is safe.

