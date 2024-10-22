2 seriously hurt as fleeing car slams into another trying to get away from trooper

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol has released more details about a serious car wreck following a chase in DeKalb County.

Troopers said they attempted to pull over Chevy Camaro along Candler Road around 4:15 p.m. on Monday who they said had a loud exhaust and was speeding.

They said that is when the driver of the Camaro took off, and the Trooper started chasing after them.

Eventually, the pursuit made its way onto Columbia Drive where the driver of the Camaro hit a Nissan Sentra. That car ended up hitting a tree and flipping on its roof, landing down an embankment off the side of the road.

“The driver and passenger in the Nissan Sentra were transported to Grady Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Chevy Camaro was also transported to Grady Hospital by EMS for minor injuries,” GSP said in an email to Channel 2 Action News.

GSP did not say what charges the driver may be facing.

