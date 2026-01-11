19 Decatur businesses awarded grants for improvements, programs

DECATUR, Ga. — The City of Decatur and the Decatur Downtown Development Authority announced grant awards for 19 businesses from three funding programs.

The $113,316 approved for businesses come from a combination of the Commercial Facade Improvement Grants, Commercial Buildout Improvement Grants and Marketing and Digital Connectivity Grants programs.

For the 2025 fiscal year, officials allocated $200,000 for awards and there is still $86,684 left for the current application window, which is available to apply for through Jan. 23.

“As we begin a new year, we are thrilled to celebrate the latest recipients of our ongoing small business grants program – while opening up a new window for more of our entrepreneurs to participate,” Conor McNally, DDA chair, said in a statement. “These programs have contributed more than $580,000 to Downtown Decatur businesses since their inception in 2023, supporting the critical work it takes to keep our restaurant and retail district as strong as any in Metro Atlanta.”

According to city and development authority officials, 17 applications of 27 were submitted for the Commercial Facade grants.

Officials said the grant funds cover up to 75% of the approved project costs, with business owners responsible for covering a minimum of 25% of the overall needs.

The grant programs have a minimum contribution from the development authority of $2,500 and a maximum contribution of $10,000 for facade and improvement budgets.

Media projects have a minimum grant award of $250 and a maximum of $2,500 when approved.

Of the applications, officials said 13 projects were approved for enhancement of storefronts, totaling $60,705:

Bench Warmers Sports Grill installed a mural

Chai Pani upgraded to energy efficient windows and awnings

The Foodie’s Place completed facade repairs, painting and updated lighting

Foxtail Coffee Co. put in exterior lighted signage

Kimball House finished architectural upgrades, painting and lighting

Little Empire added storefront signage, lighting accents and exterior seating

Mezcalito’s Cantina upgraded to energy efficient windows and awnings

Phone Doc Atl installed an exterior blade sign

Raging Burrito replaced its back entrance door

Siam Thai Restaurant added exterior, lighted signage

Sushi Avenue upgraded to new exterior, lighted signage

Sushi Avenue on The Square purchased a lighted blade sign

Toco Classic Barbers created new exterior signage

Another 12 applications were submitted for building improvement grants, with nine approved for $43,424:

Adore Hair Studio built out its space to expand operations

Cat Eye Creative added accent lighting in the gallery

Clarity Fitness demolished and replaced faulty HVAC pipes

Farm Burger painted throughout and did flooring repairs

The Foodie’s Place renovated its bathrooms and painted interiors

Little Empire secured new lighting, flooring, storage and displays

O’Sullivan’s On The Square replaced its built-in beverage refrigeration system

Sushi Avenue repaired its electrical systems and flooring

Toco Classic Barbers upgraded its flooring and customer bathroom

For the media and online presence grants, 11 applications were submitted and five were approved for $9,187:

Cat Eye Creative developed content for its website and social media platforms

The Intown Retreat created content for its website and social media platforms

Phone Doc Atl overhauled its digital content, SEO and social media advertising

Siam Thai Restaurant produced creative assets for its social media channels

Ta-Ma-Hound redesigned its website design and set new SEO strategy

You can learn more about the application process online here.

