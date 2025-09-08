16-year-old girl shot while sleeping in DeKalb County home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said a 16-year-old girl was hurt early Monday morning in a shooting while she was asleep.

Police said they responded to the home in the 2200 block of Triple Crown Lane at around 1:11 a.m. Monday. Officers said the home had been shot several times.

The teenage girl was hit by at least one bullet while she was sleeping at the home. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and police are seeking information from the public.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip to DeKalb County Police through the free Tip411 app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

