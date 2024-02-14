12-year-old DeKalb boy’s therapy dogs taken, mom offering reward to bring them home

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A DeKalb County mother is pleading for someone to return her son’s medical dogs after they were reportedly stolen in January.

She said thieves stole them from her porch two weeks ago, and she’s now offering a reward to anyone who can help find the dogs.

Dawn Anderson said school has not been easy for her son, Sulaiman Anderson, this year. He’s 12 years old, dealing with bullies, depression and anxiety.

Her eldest son bought him therapy dogs in an effort to turn that around.

“The puppies understood that they have an assignment, I believe, and that assignment was to bond with Sulaiman,” said Anderson. “Which they did, and, in turn, Sulaiman loved them.”

She said she was cleaning the dogs’ enclosure on Jan. 28 when she tied them to the front porch for a matter of minutes.

“I opened the door. The puppies were gone. The food was still there,” said Anderson.

The American Kennel Club Reunite President and CEO Tom Sharp said AKC started tracking pet theft a decade ago. He said the data became concerning during the pandemic.

“People really wanted to get a pet for their house, and they couldn’t really afford it,” said Sharp.

He said Siberian Huskies are among the top five most stolen breeds.

Anderson’s dogs are five months old now, both are girls and have blue eyes and distinct coloring.

The family can’t bring themselves to take the dog bowl off the front porch.

“It’s kind of my way of keeping the light on for our four-legged family members,” said Anderson.

AKC recommends families register microchips with the Reunite program. That allows vets, police and shelters to look up the owner 24/7. They also warn pet owners to never leave a dog outside alone.

“We know that can be difficult,” said Sharp. “But, you really just have to watch your surroundings and be cognizant that people might be looking to take your pet.”

Sharp said be careful with social media posts, too. Strangers might want your dog badly enough to take it and could find out where you are located.

Anderson is offering a $200 reward for anyone who can help find her huskies. DeKalb County Crime Stoppers is another avenue that can lead to a reward if you turn in a criminal. That can pay up to $2,000.

