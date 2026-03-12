1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting in neighborhood

One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a double shooting in a DeKalb County neighborhood. The man who died was the father of a firefighter from a nearby station.

Officers spent several hours investigating at a home on Calumet Road off Rainbow Drive. The scene cleared just before Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

DeKalb police got call about shooting at the home late Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot. One man was rushed to the hospital, but the other died at the home.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting, but said there is no threat to the community.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach saw what appeared to be family members talking to police as well as many firefighters from DeKalb Fire Station No. 7 offering support to the family.

DeKalb Fire Rescue officials confirmed the man who died was the father of a Fire Station No. 7 firefighter.

