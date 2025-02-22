1 adult, 2 kids burned in DeKalb County house fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that an adult and two children have been burned in a house fire in DeKalb County.
It happened along River Hills Court near Ellenwood.
DeKalb County Fire and Rescue said the adult had 1st-degree burns, and the children had minor burns.
