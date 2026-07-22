DeKalb County cracks down on blighted properties with threat of 10x tax hike

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County leaders are taking aim at blighted properties with a new initiative that could dramatically increase property taxes for owners who fail to clean up neglected buildings.

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County officials announced the creation of a Blight Tax Task Force, which will identify deteriorating properties and pursue higher taxes on owners who do not address violations.

Officials say the effort is initially focused on abandoned and run-down commercial properties, such as vacant motels and former businesses that have become eyesores.

“They create public health concerns, as well as public safety concerns. And they diminish property values,” said DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson.

Under Georgia law, qualifying blighted properties can be subject to a tax increase of up to 10 times the normal property tax rate.

Before that happens, each case will be referred to the DeKalb County Attorney’s Office and go through the court system, giving property owners the opportunity to correct the problems.

“Our goal is not to punish; our goal is compliance, and our goal is revitalization,” Cochran-Johnson said. “Either invest in your properties or let’s move them along to someone who will.”

Residents say they hope the initiative will breathe new life into neglected properties that have sat vacant for years.

“I hope that some type of renovation happens or someone is taking it up to turn it into something better than what it is now,” said DeKalb resident Carlos Williams.

County officials said 10 properties have already been referred to the County Attorney’s Office, and up to 50 more are being researched as potential candidates for the blight tax program.

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