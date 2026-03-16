Death investigation shut down I-75/85 ramp

ATLANTA — A death investigation shut down a ramp to the downtown connector on Monday morning.

Atlanta police responded to Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd and Williams Street ramp on Interstate 75/85. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence as investigators worked the area.

Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach reported live during Channel 2 Action News This Morning as the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office arrived.

Police have not identified the person who died or how they died.

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