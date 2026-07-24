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Date set for Super Bowl LXII in Atlanta in 2028

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Fireworks shoot in the air above Mercedes-Benz stadium during halftime of Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) (Logan Riely/Getty Images)
By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com

ATLANTA — A week after Atlanta hosted the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal, we now know when it will host its next ‘world’ event: the 2028 Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LXII will take place on Feb. 13, 2028, Mercedes-Benz Stadium officials confirmed on their social accounts Friday.

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NFL announced back in 2024 that Atlanta would get to host “The Big Game” for the fourth time in the city’s history. It previously hosted the Super Bowl in 1994 and 2000 at the Georgia Dome and 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

City leaders just celebrated Atlanta’s successful run for the 2026 FIFA World Cup during which it hosted eight matches, including the semifinal.

Other notable events that will take place at the stadium includes the 2031 NCAA Men’s Final Four and SEC Championship Game through its current contract in 2036.

ATLANTA SUPER BOWL HISTORY

  • Jan. 30, 1994: Dallas Cowboys defeated Buffalo Bills, 30-13
  • Jan. 30, 2000: St. Louis Rams defeated Tennessee Titans, 23-16
  • Feb. 3, 2019: New England Patriots defeated Los Angeles Rams, 13-3

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