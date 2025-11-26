‘Dancing with the Stars’: Who won Season 34’s Mirrorball Trophy?

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — “Dancing with the Stars” is becoming a family affair after crowning its winner on Tuesday night.

Wildlife activist Robert Irwin, 21, and his partner, Witney Carson, were named the champions and awarded the coveted Mirrorball Trophy during the season finale airing on Channel 2.

Almost 10 years to the day ago, his older sister, Bindi Irwin, won her own Mirrorball Trophy with now-judge Derek Hough.

Before they were crowned, social media personality Alix Earle, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles and reality TV star Dylan Efron were revealed to be in second, third and fourth places, respectively.

Atlanta actress Elaine Hendrix, best known for her role as Meredith Blake in “The Parent Trap” and her partner, Alan Bersten, placed fifth during the finale episode.

