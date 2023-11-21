Crews work for roughly 7 hours to contain brush fire in north Georgia mountains

FANIN COUNTY, Ga. — A video shared with Channel 2 Action News showed Georgia firefighters fighting an intense brush fire early Tuesday morning.

Fannin County officials spent roughly seven hours fighting the brush fire.

The fire occurred at the Whispering Lake Subdivision off Bullen Gap Road, according to Fannin fire officials. Officials said approximately nine residential structures were in danger but protected by firefighters’ efforts.

The Georgia Forestry and US Forestry helped assist in this operation.

This isn’t the only fire that officials in north Georgia have been battling. Live coverage from Blue Ridge and Fannin County, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

