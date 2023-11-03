Crews battling fire at north Georgia lumberyard; third fire reported within a year

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke firefighters are responding to a lumberyard where a fire started early Friday.

The department says crews are at Hogan’s Lumber off Tallassee Road. Crews are working to put out the flames, so investigators can start looking into the cause and origin of it.

No injuries have been reported. Fire officials say that drivers can expect delays because of the response.

This is at least the third fire at the location within the past year. Athens firefighters responded to Hogan Lumber less than two weeks apart on Dec. 10, 2022 and Dec. 18, 2022.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Push to stop the re-naming of Lake Lanier makes its way into new $58 billion spending bill A move to stop funding to rename Lake Lanier has advanced in Congress. It’s now part of a $58 billion spending bill.

©2023 Cox Media Group