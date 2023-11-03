Friday starts off with another freeze warning for parts of metro Atlanta. Changes are on the way

Many of you are waking up once again to temperatures in the 30s to start your Friday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says it’s not quite as cold this morning as it had been Wednesday and Thursday morning. But a freeze warning is in effect until 10 a.m. for parts of metro Atlanta.

We’re tracking warmer weather you can expect for the weekend, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

While temperatures are freezing this morning over the north side, there isn’t a freeze warning in effect. This is because the growing season has ended there after a couple of hard freezes. Freeze and frost advisories are issued for agricultural purposes.

Here’s what to know for Friday

Freeze warning for metro Atlanta Friday morning

Warming trend begins Friday afternoon

70s by the weekend

Staying dry, drought conditions are expanding across north Georgia

