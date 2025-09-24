WATCH: Woman led Coweta deputies on 120 mph chase with 6 kids inside car, officials say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta sheriff says one driver who led deputies on a chase acted not only recklessly, but also inexcusably.

On Sept. 14, Coweta County deputies said they were on Interstate 85 when they spotted Shantavia Walker, 27, of Covington, driving a silver Toyota Corolla at 101 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.

Deputies said when they tried to stop her, she accelerated to 120 mph, weaving through traffic before exiting onto Poplar Road and entering a residential area off MLK Jr. Drive.

Dashcam shows the chase ending when deputies conducted a PIT maneuver on Poplar Road, bringing Walker’s vehicle to a stop.

Authorities said that upon her arrest, it was discovered that only one of six children in the car was properly secured in a car seat.

Coweta Fire and EMS responded to the scene to ensure the children’s safety before they were released to a relative. Walker was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and subsequently taken to Coweta County Jail, where she was denied bond.

Walker is charged with speeding, fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, five counts of child restraint violation and failure to obey a traffic control device.

“Ms. Walker’s decision to flee law enforcement at dangerously high speeds — while transporting six young children- was not only reckless, it was inexcusable. She was already endangering lives by driving more than 30 miles per hour over the speed limit before law enforcement contact. The actions taken by our deputies undoubtedly prevented what could have been a tragic outcome,” Sheriff Lenn Wood said.

