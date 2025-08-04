Unlicensed contractor accused of swindling Coweta homeowner out of $17K for garage never built

SENOIA, Ga. — A Senoia man has been charged with theft by deception after allegedly taking a $17,100 deposit for a garage he never built.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In April 2024, Nathan Gividen, claiming to be a licensed contractor, convinced a Senoia homeowner to pay him for the construction of a detached garage, according to Senoia police.

However, Senoia authorities later discovered that his contractor license had expired in 2012, and he lacked the necessary credentials to obtain a building permit.

The homeowner filed a complaint with the Senoia Police Department in April 2025, prompting an investigation into Gividen’s business practices.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators said Gividen’s business license was revoked in Peachtree City in 2018, and his company, Southern Oaks Construction LLC, was dissolved in 2016.

Gividen turned himself in to the authorities last Thursday and is currently out on bond.

The Senoia Police Department is continuing its investigation and has urged anyone with information or who may have been victimized by Gividen to contact Cpt. Jason Ercole at 770- 599-3256, Ext. 107 or via email at jercole@senoia.com.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group