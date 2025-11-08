Sheriff’s office investigating after 7-week-old suffers serious injuries

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta sheriff’s office is looking into how an infant suffered major injuries.

Early Friday morning, Coweta County deputies were called to Piedmont Newnan Hospital, where a 7-week-old child had arrived with “serious injuries.”

The child was transported to Scottish Rite Hospital for more treatment.

Investigators have not commented on the child’s injuries or how he or she received them.

Criminal investigators are continuing to look into the incident.

