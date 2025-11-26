Secret Service says Georgia man told them he had child porn

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Coweta County man is facing child porn charges after investigators received a tip from the U.S. Secret Service.

Deputies say Secret Service agents told them on Oct. 31 that Sean McCarthy, 27, of Sharpsburg admitted to them that he had child pornography.

The Secret Service says they were investigating another incident when he made the admission. They did not comment on their investigation.

After investigating McCarthy’s admission, he was arrested at his home on Nov. 19 and charged with child sexual exploitation.

While searching the home, investigators took several of his electronic devices.

Once those are searched, deputies say he could face even more charges.

