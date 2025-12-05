Relative charged with murder of 2 women, ages 82 and 79, in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man faces murder charges after two of his relatives were found dead inside their home.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Brandon Jones on Thursday night.

Deputies received a 911 call around 8 p.m. Thursday night and responded to a home on Little Road. They found a 82-year-old woman and 79-year-old woman dead from injuries “consistent with a physical assault.”

Sgt. Chris Ricketson with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers another family member called 911 because they were concerned about the people living in the home.

“It’s a tragedy when we have two citizens pass away in this manner,” Ricketson said. " It’s very unfortunate."

Deputies said Jones is related to the victims and had been living at the home with them. They said he made statements indicating that he killed the two women.

The sheriff’s office also said a mental health team had been called out to the home earlier in the day. Investigators are working to determine a motive.

Jones will have his first court appearance Saturday.

