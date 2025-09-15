Man wanted for child support crashes motorcycle into semi during Coweta chase

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A high-speed chase ended with an arrest after a man crashed his motorcycle into a semi truck.

It happened Sept. 4 when Deputy Sheriff Dylan Ball said he attempted to pull over Charles Harden on U.S. 29 for an improperly displayed license plate on his blue sports bike. Harden sped up, leading to a pursuit captured on dash camera.

The motorcycle crossed over a solid yellow line and sped through a work zone, narrowly avoiding a traffic director. Investigators said it ended when Harden collided head-on with a red Freightliner truck.

After the crash, Harden was checked by EMS. Officials said he admitted he fled because his driver’s license was suspended due to child support issues.

He was then transported to Piedmont Newnan for medical clearance before being taken to jail.

Further investigation revealed that Harden’s motorcycle had no valid insurance, and his license had been suspended since 2019 for an unknown out-of-state issue and again in 2023 for child support.

He was turned over to jail staff without incident.

