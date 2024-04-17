‘I will kill you:’ Newnan woman stabs son after disagreement about phone bill, police say

NEWNAN, Ga. — A Newnan woman is behind bars after police said she got into an argument about a phone bill with her son.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Newnan police were called to a home on Cliffhaven Circle regarding a stab wound.

When officers arrived, they met a 32-year-old man with his pants leg rolled up who said that his mother, Minna Allison, 64, stabbed him.

Police said Allison was walking around the home and told them she did not have a weapon. The victim told officers that he and Allison disagreed about a phone bill.

According to authorities, Allison said, in Jamaicain, ‘I will kill you,’ and stabbed the victim with scissors using an overhand swing.

NPD said the scissors hit the victim in the right thigh, causing a puncture wound.

Officers found the scissors on the desk in the room next to the front door and they were identified as the weapon Allison is accused of using.

Allison was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. She was also charged with terroristic threats and cruelty to children in the 3rd degree regarding another incident. Police said that earlier this month, she threatened to stab another victim and chased her around the home with a knife. The incident occurred in front of a child.

She was booked into the Coweta County Jail.

