Hyundai, Kia supplier to bring 100 new jobs to Coweta Co. with new manufacturing facility

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A global auto parts supplier will invest more than $24 million in a new manufacturing facility near Newnan in Coweta County.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced on November 1 that Hyundai Industrial Co., Ltd. will create 100 new jobs with the new facility.

Hyundai Industrial is headquartered in Korea and specializes in manufacturing car seats, armrests, and headrests for Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

“Partners like Kia and Hyundai are attracting a large network of suppliers, creating jobs and opportunity for hardworking Georgians across the entire state,” Kemp said. “These suppliers have now committed to bringing over 5,300 jobs to Georgia, mostly to communities outside of large urban areas, since last year’s Hyundai Metaplant announcement. We’re excited to welcome this latest addition to that growing list.”

The company bought an existing building at 83 Amlajack Way which will be retrofitted to produce armrests and headrests.

Available jobs will be posted on Indeed or at www.workingUS.com.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hyundai Industrial Co., Ltd. to Coweta County,” said Coweta County Board of Commissioners Chairman John Reidelbach. “Hyundai joins our thriving manufacturing industries and will have close proximity to I-85, making transport to nearby automobile plants effortless. We are excited for the opportunities Hyundai will bring our citizens as workforce opportunities continue to increase within the community.”

