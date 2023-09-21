Ga. Chick-Fil-A employee springs into action to save choking girl’s life

NEWNAN, Ga. — In a feel-good Friday story, one Chick-fil-A employee isn’t just serving up fries but great customer service, too!

It started as a normal workday for Newnan’s Chick-fil-A- employee, Mia Velez on Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officials said Velez was working the drive-thru around lunch when she noticed something out of the ordinary.

A little girl was choking.

This is when authorities said Velez sprung into action. She quickly left the drive-thru area and ran into the parking to help the little girl, identified as Theia.

TRENDING STORIES:

Velez began doing the Heimlich maneuver and the item was removed.

Velez said it was her first time having to use the Heimlich. She only began working at Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Newnan just a few months ago.

“While I’ve practiced it several times, this was the first time I’ve had to use the Heimlich on another person. I’m so grateful that I was in the right place, at the right time and that Theia is ok.” Velez said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Owner and Operator at Truett’s Chick-fil-A, Randy Burgess, recognized Velez for her heroism.

“I’m proud of Mia and grateful she was there to help in this scary situation. It’s always our intention to provide the highest level of care, and Mia demonstrated this with the actions she took on Monday,” Burgess said.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Metro Atlanta sheriff releases full bodycam footage after former inmate files federal lawsuit

©2023 Cox Media Group