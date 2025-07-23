Calling all young artists - Coweta County Sheriff’s Office holding Christmas card design contest

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for submissions from young artists to enter its 2025 Christmas card design contest.

The winning designs will be selected to appear on its official holiday cards, one each from elementary, middle, and high school age groups.

The contest is open to all Coweta County students.

Artwork must be original and hand-drawn. You can use any traditional medium: crayons, markers, colored pencils, paint, etc.

The artwork should be Christmas or holiday-themed.

Email a clear scan or photo of the artwork to mswartz@coweta.ga.us. You can also drop it off in person at 560 Greison Trail in Newnan.

Make sure to include the student’s name, grade, school, and parent/guardian contact info.

The deadline is Oct. 1. Only one entry will be accepted per person.

