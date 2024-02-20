Conyers officer discharged from hospital after injury in chase, crash, police say

CONYERS, Ga. — Tuesday morning, Conyers police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that one of their officers was in the hospital after a chase and crash.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene off Highway 138 near the Interstate 20 ramp where there was a large emergency response.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was in Rockdale County, where officials said that the incident started as a chase involving a 16-year-old in a stolen Hyundai Sonata entered Conyers city limits.

During the chase, a crash happened between the stolen car, two patrol cars and two vehicles that belonged to bystanders.

“During that crash, he did crash into a civilian vehicle, and our officers in pursuit did have a secondary crash, which resulted in one of our officers becoming injured,” Conyers Police Deputy Chief Kim Lucas told Channel 2 Action News.

The deputy chief confirmed that the injured officer was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital after the incident, while the other officer was not hurt.

For about two hours Tuesday afternoon, the eastbound on-ramp from I-20 to Highway 138 was closed as police investigated the scene and tow trucks removed the wreckage.

“Of course, any time this happens, you just want to make sure that our officers are safe,” Lucas said. “Thankfully no other officers were injured in this incident. We were able to get to him immediately. Emergency personnel were able to get to our officer immediately.”

The 16-year-old suspect from the crash is now also out of the hospital, according to police. He’s been charged with theft by receiving stolen property, felony fleeing to attempt to elude, and obstruction of justice. His name is not being released because of his age.

By evening, police said the injured officer had been released from the hospital and allowed to return home. They did not identify him, only saying that he had served with the Conyers Police Department since November 2023, as part of a longer two-year career in law enforcement.

