Convoy of Care: Georgia steps up to help neighbors after devastating tornadoes

TALBOTTON, Ga. - We know the devastation caused by the deadly tornadoes in Alabama and Georgia has touched your hearts - because it has touched ours too.
Many of you have asked how you can help all of the people impacted by the storms.
So Channel 2 WSB-TV partnered with Caring for Others, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, News 95.5 AM750 WSB, B98.5, KISS 104.1 and 97.1 FM to collect donations.
Just like you did for Hurricane Michael victims in October, you stepped up to help your neighbors and now those donations are heading to the people who need them.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings is traveling to Talbotton where our partners will distribute the supplies today.
WATCH LIVE as tornado victims receive supplies that YOU donated, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
