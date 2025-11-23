Concert, art sale helps support Ukrainian children displaced by war

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — HelpingUkraine.US partnered with the Ukrainian Aza Nizi Maza art studio to sell limited edition prints of children’s art at the “Song for Ukraine” benefit concert on Nov. 22 at the Lawrenceville Arts Center.

The proceeds from the sale of these prints will directly support displaced Ukrainian children through education, art therapy, and safe community spaces in various regions affected by the conflict.

The operations in Kharkiv are led by the Creative Horizons organization.

The art on sale was created by children ages 8 to 13.

“I will be strong, although I know that life is gentle like a butterfly,” wrote Masha M., an 11-year-old Ukrainian child, accompanying her artwork.

The event featured a performance by Grammy-nominated folk musician John McCutcheon, who has been advocating for Ukraine since 2022 with his song “Ukrainian Now.”

The art prints are part of Aza Nizi Maza’s “What I See” project, which aims to recontextualize children’s art in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Aza Nizi Maza, founded in 2012 in Kharkiv, operates as a refuge and creative space for children impacted by the war, providing them a safe environment to express their hopes and dreams through art.

HelpingUkraine.US, founded by Emory Morsberger, has delivered more than $5 million in medical supplies and supported numerous humanitarian efforts across Ukraine, focusing on aiding children through trauma-informed camps and development centers.

