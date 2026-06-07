College World Series: No. 3 Georgia advances for first time since 2008

Georgia fans, it’s time to book your flights to Omaha. The Bulldogs are returning to the College World Series for the first time since 2008.

No. 3 Georgia defeated No. 14 Mississippi State in extra innings of Game 2 in the Athens Super Regional in front of a sold-out crowd at Foley Field.

This is a developing story. Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo will have more on Georgia’s road to Omaha, on Channel 2 Action News at 6:00 p.m.

Georgia made it to the CWS Championship Series during their last trip to Omaha and finished runner-up to Fresno State. The Bulldogs’ lone CWS title happened back in 1990.

Ole Miss, Troy and West Virginia previously advanced on Saturday with sweeps. The rest of the CWS field will be decided by Sunday night or Monday afternoon.

NCAA SUPER REGIONAL RESULTS

Athens Super Regional: No. 3 Georgia advances to CWS

Auburn Super Regional: Ole Miss advances to CWS

Austin Super Regional: TBD (No. 6 Texas leads No. 11 Oregon)

Chapel Hill Super Regional: TBD (No. 5 UNC vs USC series tied)

Lawrence Super Regional: TBD (Oklahoma leads No. 15 Kansas)

Morgantown Super Regional: No. 16 West Virginia advances to CWS

Troy Super Regional: Troy advances to CWS

Tuscaloosa Super Regional: TBD (No. 7 Alabama leads St. Johns)

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