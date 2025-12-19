College Football Playoff: Watch Alabama at Oklahoma, Miami at Texas A&M LIVE on Channel 2

ATLANTA — The College Football Playoff kicks off Friday night and the first two games you can watch LIVE on Channel 2.
The first game on the slate is No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa in November, so Alabama will be looking for revenge in Norman.
No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 9 Alabama kick off at 8 p.m. on Friday night followed by WSB Tonight.
The second game will feature No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 10 Miami. The Hurricanes, led by former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, were the last at-large team to make the playoffs.
The Aggies boast one of the toughest places to play not just in the Southeastern Conference, but all of college football.
No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 10 Miami kick off Saturday at Noon LIVE on Channel 2.
Here’s the College Football Playoff schedule:
FIRST ROUND
Dec. 19: No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ABC
Dec. 20: No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M, 12 p.m., ABC
Dec. 20: No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss, 3:30 p.m., TNT
Dec. 20: No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon, 7:30 p.m., TNT
QUARTERFINALS (ALL GAMES ON ESPN)
Dec. 31: Cotton Bowl, No. 2 Ohio State vs Texas A&M/Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 1: Orange Bowl, No. 4 Texas Tech vs Oregon/James Madison, 12 p.m.
Jan. 1: Rose Bowl, No. 1 Indiana vs Oklahoma/Alabama, 4 p.m.
Jan. 1: Sugar Bowl, No. 3 Georgia vs Ole Miss/Tulane, 8 p.m.
SEMIFINALS (ALL GAMES ON ESPN)
Jan. 8: Fiesta Bowl, winners of Sugar Bowl and Cotton Bowl, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 9: Peach Bowl, winners of Orange Bowl and Rose Bowl
NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Jan. 19: TBD, 7:30 p.m.
