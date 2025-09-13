Code Orange air quality alert issued in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia are under a Code Orange Air Quality alert on Saturday.

The alert includes Barrow, Bartow, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Coweta, Dawson, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Newton, Paulding, Pike, Rockdale, Spalding and Walton counties.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

The alert is typically issued when the air quality index (AQI) is between 101 to 150.

This means the air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups, who should limit their outdoor activities. Those affected include people with respiratory issues such as asthma, children and teens, older adults and people who are routinely active outdoors for six or more hours a day.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

A healthy AQI value is 50 or below whereas an AQI over 300 represents hazardous air quality. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, five major pollutants that can affect the air quality are:

Ground-level ozone

Particle Pollution

Carbon monoxide

Sulfur dioxide

Nitrogen dioxide

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2025 Cox Media Group