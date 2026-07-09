Coco Gauff falls shy of advancing to Wimbledon women’s singles championship

LONDON — Coco Gauff battled for three sets against Karolína Muchová in the Wimbledon women’s semifinals on Thursday.

But her Wimbledon run came up short of making her first women’s singles championship match after a tiebreak loss to Muchová.

Gauff’s loss means that no American women’s or men’s tennis player will walk away with the coveted salver or trophy.

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GAUFF’S TIES TO ATLANTA

Cori Coco Gauff was born and raised in Del Ray, Florida, but grew up briefly and trained in metro Atlanta. One of her first tennis coaches previously told Channel 2’s Karyn Greer that she knew Gauff was destined for greatness.

“One thing I know about Coco is that she is a fighter. She was a fighter when she was seven. You know, when we would be out there on the court, it didn’t matter what the drill was, she was going to do the drill to the best of her ability,” Gauff’s former coach, Jewel Peterson, told Greer.

Peterson coached the tennis phenom when she was just 7 years old. She even remembers picking her up from elementary school.

“I’ve just been so excited to see how she just keeps getting better and better each year, handling the pressure, handling the big stage, handling playing in France and all around the world, and you know, it is just so exciting to be able to see her make those kinds of adjustments,” Peterson said.

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